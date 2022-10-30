.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

Following the tension created by the security alerts of the US, UK and other Foreign Countries regarding the threat of terrorist attack on the FCT, troops of the Guards Brigade, Nigerian Army on Sunday night mounted an Armoured Personnel Carrier with heavily armed soldiers conducting searches on all vehicle using the Airport Road axis.

As a result, the checkpoint mounted between Gosa and Centenary City caused heavy gridlock with many road users wondering about the cause of the roadblock.

Mostly affected were road users coming from the Gwagwalda and Kuje axis as well as the Nnamdi Azikiwe airport with the gridlock said to have stretched as far as the Soka area close to the headquarters of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.

A similar gridlock was also said to have occurred along the Dei-Dei/Kubwa expressway but Vanguard gathered that Trailer fell on the road, blocking three-quarters of the express road thereby causing the gridlock.

Efforts to get the military authorities to ascertain the reasons for Sunday night’s blockade of the airport road and searches proved abortive however, it was gathered that the deployment of the military detachment to the airport road may not be unconnected with the ongoing security efforts to foil any attempt by criminal elements/terrorists to infiltrate the FCT.

Vanguard gathered that similar deployments of the military have been sent to the Suleija/Zuba entry point into Abuja as well as the Abaji/Lokoja boundary of the FCT.

