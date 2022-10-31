By Levinus Nwabughiogu

Vehicular and human movement into the national assembly was difficult on Monday as the security operatives commenced operation stop and search.

It would be recalled that the NASS Security Management Committee had at the weekend announced that the exercise will come into full force following the pervasive security threat within the federal capital territory.

Recall also that the Embassies of the United State of America and the United Kingdom amongst others had issued the alert.

A memo signed by the Director, Administrative, Dr. Tahir Sani said that the stop and search operation was part of the proactive measures to checkmate the situation.

On Monday, the department of the Sergeant-at-Arms began the enforcement.

Similarly, other conventional security operatives within the complex also assisted.

The operation however resulted to a long queue of vehicles.

Also, a short journey from the main entrance from the Eagle Square/federal Secretariat which usually lasted for one to two minutes however became a trip of 10-25 minutes.

Visitors and persons without valid identification cards were also turned back from entering the Complex.

The situation is coming at the time of 2023 budget defence when Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs of the Federal Government were coming for the exercise.

Vanguard had recently observed closed circuit television cameras had been installed at the foyer of the complex where visitors’ cars.

This was also the case in the new buildings where the temporarily chamber of the lawmakers was located.

Experts say the new development was an attempt the checkmate the environment and rid it of all unwanted security situations.

