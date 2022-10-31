By Fortune Eromosele

In the wake of the recent terror alerts, the Presidential candidate of the Young Progressives Party, Prince Malik Ado-Ibrahim has asked the federal government to show empathy towards Nigerians by availing the general public of information that could save lives.

He made the appeal during a press conference on the state of the nation, held at the YPP’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Ado-Ibrahim said it was pertinent that the government remained at the front burner of disseminating information on issues of security to Nigerians.

He said, “Following the advisory from foreign governments about potential attacks in the Federal Capital Territory, it shows how their government cares for them. Unfortunately, our government didn’t approach its people with that kind of empathy.

“We were not told, we heard through social media and that exacerbated everything. People are now asking where is the issue? We are hearing different stories from different counter narratives.

“It’s very important that in this day and age of social media that our government is on the pulse of what is going on and that the narrative is seized by the government. This will allay any fears and will make us experience less of the issues we are experiencing today.

“I call on government today, we are not children, even children can get the information they want from the internet. There are businesses, families and loved ones lives at stake. This is were a truly empathetic government will come to play and tell its people the truth.”

He further stated Nigeria needs to embrace modern ways of doing things, saying that the old and archaic days are gone.

“Nigeria needs to gain another footing. We’ve seen that it’s a bit old and archaic. Not understanding that the mood and the frequency at which things are happening, is giving us the reason we want this change.

“We want this real change in Nigeria, not bringing the old guard, we need to bring in people that understand what’s going to happen in a modern 21st century country, where information is gleaned and passed around in milliseconds.

“I ask on the government of the day, to focus on us Nigerian people, keep us in mind. Let us feel that you are concerned about us. I pray that everybody will understand that this is not a political issue, this is a matter of life and death. We must preserve the best of Nigeria for better days to come,” he said.

