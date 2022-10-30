.

John Alechenu, Abuja

Spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, Kola Ologbondiyan has described the response of the Federal Government to the terror threat on Abuja as worrisome.

Ologbondiyan in a telephone interview with Vanguard, on Sunday, said, “I’m, like most Nigerians and friends of this great country worried because this regime has demonstrated a gross lack of capacity to deal with security issues.

“We have never had it this bad. Kidnappings and jailbreaks have become commonplace.

“The security alert issued by friends of Nigeria through western embassies about a possible terror attack on our nation’s Capital should not be treated with levity.

“Instead of dismissing the threat with worthless statements, we expect the APC regime to engage with the sources of this classified information and take pro-active steps to diffuse the threat before it becomes a reality.”

