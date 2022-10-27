… warns of an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, FCDO, has warned British nationals against non-essential travels to the Federal Capital Territory.

This was even as the FCDO warned of an increased terrorist attack in the FCT, adding that the travel advice will be constantly reviewed as it reflects the situation.

The FCDO in its advisory obtained by Vanguard, listed Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Kebbi, Plateau, Taraba, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States, as places against all but essential travels.

The advisory read: “The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has updated its travel advice on 26 October to British nationals. The FCDO now advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja.

“The updated advice outlines that there is an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja. British nationals are advised to stay alert, avoid non-essential travel within the city and follow the local news and the advice of security authorities.

“The British High Commission remains open for essential services. The travel advice will constantly be reviewed to make sure it reflects the current situation in Abuja and Nigeria.

“FCDO travel advice exists to inform British nationals so they can make decisions about travelling abroad. Other states in Nigeria where we advise against all but essential travel include Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Kogi, Abia, Plateau, Taraba, within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State and non-riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.”

