Federal Capital Territory FCT minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has declared the territory safe in spite of security advisories issued to the contrary by some embassies in the nation’s capital.

Bello made the declaration on Thursday while distributing 60 operational vehicles to security agencies in the Territory which he said would help scale up measures aimed at curtailing threats posed by organized criminal gangs.

Among the benefiting agencies were the Police, Armed Forces, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC and other paramilitary organizations, as well as the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN and Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs NSCIA.

Speaking at a brief handover ceremony on Thursday, FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello said the intervention was to help improve the capacity of security agencies in the nation’s capital.

According to him, state-of-the-art security equipment will be installed in the vehicles, which will be centrally controlled.

He said; “What we are doing today is to showcase the FCTA’s contribution to the Federal Government’s efforts.

“Permit me to seize this opportunity to commend the efforts of our gallant men and women in uniform who are working

tirelessly to ensure that we all remain safe, with some of them paying the supreme price.

“lt is imperative that I mention here that through the efforts of our security agencies many potentially devastating

criminal acts have been prevented. In fact, I make bold to say that for every crime committed, several others were nipped in the bud.

“Residents however also have roles to play in this collective fight against crime and criminality by promptly reporting to

the relevant security agencies any suspicious individual or situation. It is only by doing this, that the fight against crime can truly be won”.

“It is worthy to mention that apart from these operational vehicles, the Administration is equally providing other security related gadgets and equipment for the optimal performance of the security agencies.

“We currently confront crimes ranging from traffic offences to more heinous ones such as banditry, armed robbery and kidnapping. It is our expectations that these vehicles and other security equipment will be put to effective use.

“I wish to reiterate that the FCT remains safe and our confidence in the ability

of our security agencies to provide adequate security has not wavered. We pledge our continuous support to them in the discharge of their responsibilities”.

Bello expressed optimism that the would solely be used for the purpose for which they were procured, adding that each of the vehicles is backed by a three year maintenance contract.

“I therefore call on the beneficiaries of these vehicles to use them judiciously and also produce them for servicing according to a schedule to be worked out”.

