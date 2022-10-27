\…Alleged American troops Involvement is mischief – Source

By Kingsley Omonobi

Authorities of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command have described as Fake News, the ongoing recycling of reports that American Soldiers and operatives of the Department of State Service, DSS raided a house at Trademore Estate in Abuja and discovered boxes of explosives purportedly belonging to terrorists.

DSP Josephine Adeh, Public Relations Officer of the FCT Police Command when contacted simply replied, “It is not true, it’s Fake News”.

Meanwhile sources in the military have described as impossible, “rumours” making the rounds in social media that American soldiers led the operation to uncover the terrorists hidden abode at Trademore, discovered the explosives and arrested suspects.

“How is it possible that American Soldiers will enter the nation’s capital, lead an operation of such magnitude and the security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Military and the Nigerian Police will not know or participate.”

“These are the handiwork of mischief makers, out to achieve certain preconceived motives but soon, we will get to the root of what this mischief is all about”.

