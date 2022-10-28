Governors across the South-West have been urged to further expand the Amotekun corps by pressing States Assemblies, Senators and all political players to enact the licensing of automatic rifles and ammunition for the region’s local security apparatus.

In a statement, President of a Pan Yoruba organisation, otherwise known as Think Yoruba First, Oladimeji Bolarinwa urged South-West governors to further demand the expansion of the Amotekun corps by adding other local defense apparatus such as Agbekoya, OPC, and other organizations.

According to the group: “From the year 2000 to the present, killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, and other forms of terroristic destruction of lives and properties have become the norm in Nigeria.

“The spate of these events has led to millions of internally displaced people and refugee situations in neighboring countries such as Benin Republic. The Yoruba of the Southwestern Nigeria has remained unaffected by the jihadist tainted terroristic acts that has rocked Northern Nigeria, until the Terrorist invasion started to infiltrate the Southern part of Nigeria in the last decade.

“These events have led to massive casualties in thousands and created a refugee status for Indigenous citizens of Yewa community, Ogun State who have now become refugees in Benin Republic. ManyIgangan, Oyo State, indigenes were displaced after terrorist attack by Fulani marauders, and many victims of the Owo, Ondo State, massacre have also loss lives, loved ones, and change of life plan since the massacre.

“There are countless of people who have missed limbs and means of livelihood because of the Fulani terrorist attacks in the SouthWestern part of Nigeria. Recently, Islamic State of West African Province (Iswap) has now been establishing their spread and control to the Southwestern States of Nigeria.

“While the Southern and Middle belt state governors are yet to acquire adequate weapons to empower their state security corps, a Northern State governor, Katsina State, has been effectively offering his security apparatus sophisticated weapons such as AK 47 to defend the lives and properties of his indigenes and residents,under the guise of training his local vigilantes for the inevitable Terrorist take over that has been incubating in the country for two decades.

“The Leader of the Southwest Governors Forum, Ogbeni Rotimi Akeredolu has been calling on the FG of Nigeria to allow his office to procure Ak 47 weapons to the regional supplemental security group – Amotekun corps, the FG has forcefully denied the region of such authority through the fiery rejection coming from the office of President Mohammed Buhari. We hereby urge Governor Akeredolu to initiate a process in which Amotekun corps will train on the use of AK47, just as their counterparts in Katsina has been able to have access to AK47 for training, the Amotekun corps should be well prepared to use this weapon to defend the citizens of the Southwestern part of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian State’s incapacity to safeguard its citizens as required by the Constitution is both a failure of governance and a violation of the Constitution. These horrible crimes, and others like them, are rapidly eroding our citizens’ already declining trust and faith in the Federal Government’s ability to protect them.

“For the protection and defense of their people, the Yoruba Governors must act together and use the doctrine of necessity. Yoruba governors must collaborate with traditional rulers to rally their people to defend themselves.

“We propose that the governors of the Yoruba states in Nigeria come to a resolution on how to jointly defend Yorubaland. The increasing activities of sophisticated and well-trained terrorists like Iswap, the Fulani Jihadist, Boko Haram, Ansaru and other terrorist organizations that are now laser focused on the Southwestern part of Nigeria should not be ignored. The challenge of these terrorist organizations must be met with a greater force. The Federal Government of Nigeria has proved to be incapable of defeating the terrorists, they have continued to propagate from the Sahel region to the tropical rain forests. If the lives, heritage, and future of the Yoruba indigenes and her residents are of value to the elected State governors of Yorubaland, we must see their genuine productive actions beyond media rhetoric and political grandstanding.

“Making Nigeria a secure place for its residents requires the active engagement of all governors. The state Governors must claim the Doctrine of Necessity and empower their homegrown security apparatus to conduct internal security surveys of their land and secure the lives and properties of the residents. Without the Yoruba Governors’ strong position, innocent people in Yorubaland region will continue to lose lives and their future, this makes the leaders of the region morally and legally liable for any massacre that may happen in the region.

“We call on All Yoruba people to unite and support Amotekun and demand the further expansion of the corps, other local defense apparatus such as Agbekoya, OPC, and other organizations also need to be officially recognized and empowered.

“Pressure State Legislators, Senators, and all political players to enact the licensing of automatic rifles, and military-grade weapons and ammunition for our security apparatus.”

RELATED NEWS