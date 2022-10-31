By Steve Oko

Senator Mao Ohuabunwa has urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to allow terrorists to over run Nigeria as they did in Afghanistan two years ago.

Ohuabunwa who spoke exclusively with Vanguard in Umuahia, expressed worry over the heightened terror alerts issued by Western nations about possible terror attacks in Nigeria.

The former Leader ECOWAS Parliament said that the alerts should not be politicized but taken seriously considering the sophistry of the countries raising the alarms in intelligence gathering.

He urged the President as the Commander in Chief, to mobilize the security agencies to ensure that Abuja and other parts of the country are protected against any terror attack.

He noted that if the security agencies were properly equiped, they would be able to confront terrorists in any part of the country.

According to him, the current Inspector General of Police, IGP, Alkali Usman, has shown commitment to fighting criminality, and should be encouraged.

The former Leader House of Representatives who said that “every effort had to be taken to ensure Abuja does not fall to terrorists”.

He expressed disappointment over the inability of the All Progressive Congress, APC-led Federal Government to fight insecurity which he said is nearly consuming Nigeria.

Senator Ohuabunwa who said that Nigeria should not be allowed to fall to terrorists, urged Nigerians to be vigilant and take nothing for granted.

Decrying the insecurity in Abia North, Ohuabunwa called on the Federal Government to rise up to its constitutional responsibility of safeguarding lives and property.

RELATED NEWS