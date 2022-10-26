By Clifford Ndujihe

THE Presidential Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu, has postponed his campaign meeting in Abuja to next month over recent terror alert advice by the United Kingdom and United States of America.

The US and UK governments on Sunday and Monday, respectively, warned their citizens of possible terror attacks in Nigeria, particularly in the capital, Abuja.

There is “an elevated risk of terror attacks in Nigeria, specifically in Abuja,” a security advisory by the US embassy in Nigeria said, adding that the targets may include but are not limited to government buildings, places of worship, schools, markets, shopping malls, hotels, bars, restaurants, athletic gatherings, transport terminals, law enforcement facilities, and international organizations.

It advised Americans in Nigeria to avoid all non-essential travel or movement, stay alert, avoid crowds, and follow local news and the advice of security authorities.

In the same manner, the United Kingdom warned of an increased threat of terrorist attack in Abuja, saying that terrorists were likely to carry out attacks in Nigeria, adding that the attacks could be indiscriminate and could affect western interests, as well as places visited by tourists.

Countering, the Federal Government expressed strong disapproval of the unverified security alert recently issued on Nigeria by the embassies in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, while condemning the act at a ministerial panel of the UNESCO Media and Information Literacy Week, in Abuja, admonished Nigerian media outlets and social media personalities against spreading security alerts without verifying their authenticity and considering the consequences.

Nevertheless, the Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA ordered security agencies in Abuja to “sustain the state of law and order”, assuring residents of its commitment to their safety.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello, gave the order at an emergency security meeting he convened with relevant agencies in the nation’s capital.

Bello also ordered reopening of some schools which were hurriedly closed by some proprietors in the wake of the terror alert.

Director, Information and Communication in the FCT Administration, Muhammed Hazat Sule in a statement said issues concerning the security alert were exhaustively discussed and measures taken to sustain the current state of security and prevent any breach.

In spite of the assurances of the Federal Government, the ADC presidential standard bearer said he does not want to take chances on the issue.

“In the light of the recent security advisory in place, I deem it wise to postpone my Abuja Town Hall meeting to November 6, 2022. I regret all inconveniences caused,” he said in a statement, on Wednesday.

RELATED NEWS