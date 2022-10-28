…Promises hard times for criminals

By Steve Oko

The new Commissioner of Police in charge of Abia State, Mustapha Mohamed Bala, has urged residents of Abia State not to panic over the inclusion of the state among the high-risk states on the latest terror alert issued by the United Kingdom.

The Police boss who was fielding questions from newsmen after assuming office at state police headquarters Umuahia on Friday, said that the command in collaboration with other security agencies was not leaving anything to chances in its bid to ensure all round security of lives and property of residents.

Mr Bala who was until his posting the Deputy Commissioner of Police in Imo State, said that the command would also utilize intelligence gathering and proactive policing to neutralize any terror threat.

He said that the command, besides some other tactical measures which would not be made public, would embark on massive deployment of personnel to keep criminals at bare from the state.

The Katsina-born new police chief, promised hard times for the criminals terrorising the state particularly around Umunneochi axis, hinting that a joint operation with neighbouring states was in the offing to flush out criminals taking refuge in the area.

He assured that under his watch, Abia would witnessed a peaceful Yuletide, while soliciting support and cooperation of members of the public.

CP Bala who said that he was in a hurry to ensure Abia witnessed water-tight security, warned criminal elements to relocate from the state or brace up for hard times.

” I want to hit the ground running. I’m in a hurry to ensure safety of lives and property of the God’s Own State. There is no cause for alarm. Together with sister security agencies we will ensure that Abians enjoy safety”.

The new CP took over from former CP, Janet Agbede who was recently elevated to the Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG.

