By Ezra Ukanwa, Abuja.

The United Kingdom carrier, British Airways, has resumed its London-Abuja flight BA83 after cancelling the flight for about two days.

VANGUARD had reported that the airline cancelled its flight to Abuja on Friday and Saturday 24 hours after diverting the Abuja-bound flight to Lagos.

The BA83 flight from London-Heathrow to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA), Abuja was suddenly diverted to Lagos on Thursday.

However, the development stirred up reactions among affected passengers who complained that there was no adequate notice.

Though BA did not provide any reason for the decision, the diversion of the flight might not be unconnected with the terror alert in Abuja with several foreign missions including the US, UK, Australia, and Germany, among others issuing travel warnings to their citizens.

After cancelling its Abuja-bound flight on Friday and Saturday, the airline has now changed its flight schedule to Abuja with effect from Sunday (today).

In a memo to its Trade Partners which was sighted by our correspondent, the Airline said the temporary schedule change to/fro Abuja from 30th October to 7th November 2022 was “due operational constraint.”

The Lagos-Abuja flight would now be departing by 0810hrs and arrives 1515hrs instead of the previous 22:25hrs and 4:40hrs.

“For cancelled flight BA83/28Oct and BA82/29Oct, please follow the BA standard cancellation guidelines for rebooking of customers,” the airline said.

