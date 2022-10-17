.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

There was tension on Monday in the Jahi District of Abuja following the explosion of a diesel-laden tanker near the Kingdom Heritage Model Academy owned by the Living Faith Church.

The explosion occurred at about midday as the tanker tried to navigate the very bad road.

As the tanker went up in flames, parents scampered to evacuate their wards from the school.

Firefighters from the Federal Capital Territory FCT Fire Service were immediately mobilized to the scene to put out the inferno even as no life was lost in the incident.