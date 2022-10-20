By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said he will deal with Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portuguese star walked out of Old Trafford before full-time in Manchester United’s 2-0 victory over Tottenham.

Ronaldo was seen walking down the touchline with specualtions wide that he was furious for not being introduced in the game.

The 37-year-old watched from the bench as goals from Fred and Bruno Fernandes saw United overcome Spurs to move within a point of the Premier League’s top four.

Reacting to the incident, Ten Hag said, “I don’t pay attention to that, I will deal with that tomorrow. I want to keep the focus on the team.

On the team’s performance, “It was magnificent from all 11 players. I have to correct myself. It was also a performance from the substitutes who came on. Once again, it was a squad performance. I think what we have seen is 11 players who defend and 11 who attack. I was pleased.