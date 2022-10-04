Tems on the sideline of the BMI Awards in London.

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Afrobeats sensational singer/songwriter, Temilade Openiyi ‘Tems’ added to her record-breaking year as she took home one of the biggest awards at the annual BMI London Awards.

She won the Impact Prize which spotlights and honours leading songwriters, composers, and music publishers in the UK and Europe.

The BMI Film & TV Awards are awards presented annually by UK-based performance rights organization, Broadcast Music, Inc.(BMI) honoring songwriters, composers, and music publishers in various genres.

Tems joins British singer/songwriter, RAYE and British- Nigerian singer/songwriter, Arlo Parks as artists who have won the award. The BMI Impact Award is given to a songwriter/producer/composer for their artistry, creative vision, and impact on the future of music.

“This year’s Impact Award goes to @Temsbaby for her ground-breaking artistry, creative vision and impact on the future of music! Congratulations! We are excited to see what’s next! #BMILondonAwards.”

Tems met and took a photo with the BMI President’s Award recipient, English singer-songwriter, Elle Goulding. She also got a BMI certificate alongside Wizkid and his producer, P2J for the huge success of Essence which was awarded for songwriting in the Pop Category.

Both ‘Essence’ and the Justin Bieber-assisted remix were awarded in recognition of the song’s exploit.

2022 has been a stellar year for Tems and the BMI Impact Award award adds to her record-breaking streak in the year after reaching new heights and Billboard chart records with her contributions to Wizkid’s ‘Essence’, Drake’s ‘Fountain’, Future’s ‘Wait For U’, and Beyonce’s ‘Move’.

Tems is a two-time BET Award winner and an MTV Video Music Awards nominee. She was also a Best Global Music Performance Award nominee at the 64th Grammys for the global hit ‘Essence’ alongside fellow Afrobeats superstar Wizkid and American pop star, Justin Beiber.

In 2022, She featured on the soundtrack of Marvel Studio’s latest production; Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

