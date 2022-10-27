Tems and Rihanna

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi, known professionally as Tems and Barbadian singer, Rihanna relished a creative collaboration on the single, ‘Lift Me Up’ for the movie, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

Recall, on Tuesday Marvel Studios shared a short clip on social media, confirming that the Barbadian singer will be on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. It has been announced that she’ll make her long-awaited return to music on Friday, with the artist teasing the track, “Lift Me Up” on Wednesday.

The single was produced by Ludwig Göransson, and director Ryan Coogler.

The 27 years old, speaking on her contributions to Rihanna single said, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life.

“I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

The single ‘Lift Me Up’ was written as a tribute to the extraordinary life and legacy of Chadwick Boseman by Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Ryan Coogler. The song was recorded in five countries and was produced by Göransson.

The single will be released this Friday, October 28th via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.

The talented singers connected in September at an event in Los Angeles to promote the Rihanna lingerie collection.

