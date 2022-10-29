Temitope Olukunle and 35 other Nigerians have been conferred on Thursday 27th, of October 2022 in Lagos with the Fellowship of the Institute of Management Consultant by the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI). This is the highest qualification of any consultant globally and it is reciprocally recognized in over 50 countries around the world.

Becoming a member of the IMC demonstrates a commitment to a Code of Ethics and Consultant’s Pledge, as well as continued professional development, and a high standard of consulting expertise. Temitope and some others on the list became Fellow of the Institute of Management Consultants through the International Council of Management Consulting Institute. This is in recognition of Temitope’s numerous strides and contributions towards the advancement of her industry and her distinguished leadership in the Gig Economy and Global Human Resources Practices over the years.

A statement by the Director General of the IMC-Nigeria describes Temitope’s fellowship award based on her ample experience which makes her suitable to add Management Consultancy as a platform to offer her knowledge and expertise as a commodity in the knowledge economy. In the words of the governing council to Temitope ‘We believe your knowledge and experience can add value to what we have been doing over the years. We also believe that we can contribute to making your professional knowledge available to society through the platform of Management Consultancy’.

CMC GLOBAL is an international membership organization and a network of management advisory and competency associations and institutes worldwide, who have a shared common purpose in over 50 countries in the world. Other fellowship inductees at the event includes Mrs Debola Deji Kurunmi, and so many more.

Its membership is made up of individuals, consulting firms, and organizations who share the responsibility or are potential beneficiaries of improved standards in consulting practice. The IMC, Nigeria, and the IMC South Africa are the only two professional bodies in Africa admitted into the International Council of Management Consulting Institutes (ICMCI), and reciprocally recognized in nearly 50 Member Countries of the ICMCI including the USA, UK, Japan, Germany, India, China, Australia, South Africa, Nigeria, and Netherlands, among others.

Temitope has helped startups and business leaders embrace digital-first, remote-first, and freelance-first talent models for Talent Acquisition and People Operations across enterprise environments, since the pandemic disrupted the future of work. She’s helped 28+ global enterprises hire freelancers at scale, trained 1000+ Nigerian Youths, and spoken across several platforms. She is exceptionally passionate about Borderless Career and Global Positioning with a focus on helping Talents become compliant with the Future of Work, Human Cloud and the Gig Economy.

In appreciating the institute for the fellowship awarded her, Temitope Olukunle said “I am committed to great works and highly honored to receive such nominations from the institute. While I appreciate the institute for this honor, I am continually committed to maintaining high professional standards as a Global Talent Consultant leading and executing initiatives for Digital Transformation for youths and Talent Acquisition for organizations.

RELATED NEWS