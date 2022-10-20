Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of Krystal Digital Solutions Limited, Temitope Ogunsemo is a man worthy of his wins, owing to his mind blowing achievements.

He founded Krystal Digital Solutions in 2010 with zero capital and has gone on to build a world-class Edtech company. Today, Krystal is one of the leading IT companies in Nigeria. In 2017, Krystal Digital won the Tech Company of the year award at the Nigeria Technology Award. In November 2018, it was awarded Most Enterprising ICT Organization at the Nigeria Entrepreneur Award Ceremony.

In 2019, he was singled out as the Most Influential Global Young Leader at the Africa Europe Youth Leadership Summit in Gambia. In that same year, he was part of the list of the 100 Most Influential Young Africans and 100 Most Influential Young Nigerians respectively. On this he said, “Influence is not something you buy. Influence can only ever be earned. Grateful for the opportunity to serve”.

Earlier this year, Mr Ogunsemo was listed in the Forbes Africa Undiscovered Series for Nigeria as part of an exclusive list of Nigerians who have been crucial in rebuilding and contributing to the nation’s growth

And to our amazement, he has been listed among the Choiseul 100 Africa 2022. The Institut Choiseul, founded in 2010, is a highly influential body acting independently focusing on economic governance, leadership, and talent networking. In 2014 the Choiseul Africa initiative was launched with the aim to promote a positive spotting on the African potential and highlight the talent of its young economic leaders and create a network for the young leaders.

The Choiseul 100 Africa is an annual survey exclusively carried out by the Institut Choiseul. It identifies and ranks the young African leaders of 40 years old and below, who will play a major role in the continent’s economic development in the near future. Growing business leaders, successful entrepreneurs, investors, etc., they embody the dynamism and renewal of a whole continent and carry the hopes of an entire generation. It is almost not surprising that the technology Laureate, Mr Ogunsemo was listed among these young creative entrepreneurs who have a well-designed future for digital and infrastructural development in Africa and are incessantly doing their best to make it happen.

The Choiseul 100 Africa now has an additional list of 100 more laureates who aspire to join the top 100. Dr Pascal Lorot, the founder and president of Institut Choiseul explains “It is impossible to showcase all the talents on the continent with just 100 names”. Mr Ogunsemo is 38 years of age and is ranked among the “top 200” Choiseul 100 Africa 2022. This is a feat worthy of accolades, and it’s a very certain fact Mr. Ogunsemo is not stopping here. Ogunsemo is a leader who has an unfaltering desire to bring technology and education to a height very great. In one of his Interviews; he stated that, “there is need for people to learn beyond the brick-and-mortar space”. The feats he has achieved have made him acclaimed in the world of digital evolution.