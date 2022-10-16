By Biodun Busari

The police officers have captured a 14-year-old boy who jumped off of a 25-to-30-foot bridge after running out of gas during a pursuit in Detroit, Michigan, the United States.

According to Fox 2 Detroit reports, the teenager on Wednesday night, was suspected to be a thief who had stolen one of three Mustang Shelby GT500s sports cars from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot in Metro Detroit.

It said when one of the cars was spotted, the officers with the Brownstown Police Department (BPD) called and tried to stop the driver, but he refused and this led to giving him a chase.

However, authorities eventually succeeded in pursuing the teenage thief who was driving fast until he ran out of gas near a flyover.

The reports revealed that in an attempt to keep himself from being taken into custody, the driver decided to jump off the bridge over 20 feet in height.

“It was a tall bridge. We didn’t expect that. I don’t think the gentlemen expected it to be a far drop either,” BPD Lieutenant Andrew Starzec said.

A group of officers, firefighters and paramedics proceeded to recover the suspect, who was identified and transport him to a nearby hospital, where he was treated for minor injuries.

The reports said his mother was notified, and further details, including the legal ramifications the minor will face, are presently unknown.

This situation was not the only recent incident of cars being stolen from the Flat Rock Assembly Plant lot, as four other vehicles were stolen earlier this week.

“I know that there were four stolen Mustangs out of the same lot the night before. That will be part of our investigation to see if it was that crew or a different one,” Starzec observed.

A month earlier, 12 Mustangs were also stolen from the lot, and there’s reportedly been a spike in carjackings all around the Detroit area. With some thieves being as young as 11 years old, authorities suspect that a ring of older adults may be pulling the strings and getting local kids to do their dirty work.

“The older offenders know, ‘I can do this and not really have my hands on it because I didn’t really steal the car,” Clive Stewart, lieutenant of the Detroit Police Department, said, Fox 2 Detroit reports.