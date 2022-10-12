.

By Efe Onodjae, LAGOS

A 15-year-old boy, Jerome Emeka Akwuene, was reportedly hacked to death, Monday, by yet-to-be-identified persons at his father’s residence in Ago Palace Way, Lagos State.

Late Emeka, who was a Senior Secondary School student, was found tied on his bed and a deep machete cut on his neck inside his room at 54, Niyi Onilari Street, Grand Mate bus stop, Ago Palace Way.

When Vanguard visited the scene, yesterday, an apprentice with the late Emeka’s father, identified simply as Chubuike, said: “While at the shop yesterday, I became uncomfortable by 2 pm. I had the urge to close and go home but because it was not yet my closing time, I waited until 4.30 pm and I started packing the goods inside the shop.

Ordinarily, I usually trekked home but I boarded a tricycle. On reaching the house, I discovered that the washing machine was on and water was flowing without hearing the voice of Emeka in the house. I came outside and asked neighbours if they saw Emeka leaving for his mother’s shop but they said no.

“I went back inside and on opening Emeka’s room, it was like a wrestling ground, and I saw Emeka lying lifeless with a knife stained with blood beside him. That was around 5:40 pm.”

Chibuike described the deceased as an easy-going boy with no social life. He said: “Emeka would be at home throughout the day without anyone knowing.

“He was good at sleeping and waking up with his laptop. His dress was always very simple. His mother got him flashy wears but he would never put them on, even when he went to church.

“The only time he complained about a matter was when he borrowed his classmate a laptop and he (friend) spoiled it while coding software because they were being taught coding in school.”

The bereaved father, Mr Jerome Akwuene, reported the incident to the Police in Ago.

Emeka’s remains have been deposited in the mortuary while homicide detectives from the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence Department, SCIID, Panti, Yaba have taken over the case.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident and said no arrest had been made so far but that investigation was ongoing.

