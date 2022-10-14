.

By Anayo Okoli, Dennis Agbo & Chinedu Adonu

The 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu state, Mr. Peter Mba has said that most of his programmes will be technologically driven if he wins the election.

Such programmes, he enumerated, include provision of adequate portable water, lands adminstration, security, industrialization, Agriculture and jobs creation.

Mbah made the disclosure in a press conference, sequel to unvieling of his manifesto, in Enugu, on Thursday.

He used the forum to dispel the rumour that we was under investigation by the Federal Bureau of Intelligence, FBI, or any anti-Corruption agency, stating that he has a clean slate.

On how he hopes to improve the infrastructure of the state, he said he would increase the water production in the state, resolve electricity bottlenecks in the water supply process and replace reticulation lines in the downstream supply, while boreholes will be sunk in rural communities.

On the economy, he said his administration will do things differently to enhance productivity, using mechanical implements for agriculture, add value to produce through industrialization that will lift the citizens from poverty.

He said that his mission was to deliver quality, people-focused governance by making Enugu the preferred destination for investment business, tourism and loving, adding that Enugu would be one of the top three states in Nigeria in terms of gross domestic product and achieve zero percent rate in the poverty headcount index.

Mbah said that he would turn Enugu State around economically by increasing the state’s GDP from N4.5 billion to N30 billion in the next eight years, adding that he would embarked on aggressive road construction and reconstruction to alleviate traffic gridlock in Enugu metropolis and beyond.

He also promised to build on the education legacies the incumbent governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has already built, assuring to make education free from primary to secondary level.

Mbah said: “Our strategic objectives are peace and security; inclusive economic development and sustainable prosperity for all citizens of Enugu State (PDP) by 2031. They are integrated and mutually re-enforcing.

“Peace and security will be achieved through a three-pronged intervention, (An integrated programme to accelerate youth employment for all Enugu citizens, integrated rural development programmes and community policing and inclusion of all citizens in the governance of the state.”

On the political front he said that there was no crisis in Enugu PDP. “We are solid together. There is absolutely no crisis in Enugu PDP, ” Mbah insisted.