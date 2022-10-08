The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, Saturday, bid farewell to his aide, Mr. Ikechukwu Obum, who was buried today in Anambra state.

There was a flow of tears when the body of Obum was lowered to mother Earth. Ifeanyi Ubah cried uncontrollably when the body of his most trusted aide was lowered to mother earth.

It took the intervention of the Senator representing Anambra Central District, Uche Ekwunife and other top politicians across political parties and associates to calm him down.

Vanguard had reported how three police escorts, five aides in the convoy of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah were killed when gunmen attacked him at Enugwu Ukwu in Njikoka local government area of Anambra state.

Obum was among the five aides that were killed. Describing the attack, Ekwunife said it was purely an assassination attempt on Ifeanyi Ubah.

“I lack words to express how I feel about what happened and I also lack words to console my colleague Sen Ifeanyi Ubah over the demise of two of his trusted staff but God says in everything we should give him thanks.

“Nobody knows what happened and how it happened but this is not the Anambra of our dream and this is not the Anambra we know where people come out and take away lives that they do not have and they cannot give.

“I thank God for saving the life of Ifeanyi Ubah because it would have been the other way but God said no but for me I call it assassination attempt on his life and nothing more.

“Because if you look at the level of destruction of the vehicle he was riding ion you will know that it is purely an assassination attempt on his life.

“But God saved him because of who he is that is why I came to support him and sympathize with him in this time of grief and I ask him to take it easy and take heart.

“God knows and decides the fate of men but most importantly I want to console the Obum family, I know them too well and they are good people and only God knows while He took his life”.

