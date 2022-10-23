…As Ayiwulu emerges MTOY 2022

BY Adesina Wahab

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has said teachers just don’t help mould future leaders, but are also motivators whose words could change the lives of their students for better.

He stated this in Lagos on Friday night as the Special Guest of Honour on the occasion to unveil this year’s winner of the Maltina Teacher of the Year.

Osinbajo said the importance of teachers could be seen in the vital role they play in the lives of students.

“A word from a teacher can make the difference in the live of a student. Most committed teachers derive pleasure in their pupils and students who do well in life. I have been a law teacher for over 40 years as I started early. And I know that teachers should be appreciated. I give kudos to Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Foundation for this thoughrful and impactful award,” he said.

Also speaking, the Chairman of NB Plc, Chief Kola Jamodu, described teachers as mentors and motivators that should be celebrated.

He added that the foundation was launched in 1994 with a seed capital of N100 million and had over the year executed 85 legacy projects across the country apart from awarding scholarship and training of stakeholders in the education sector.

Meanwhile, Mr. Alaku Ayiwulu, a teacher at the Federal Government College,Jos, Plateau State, has emerged the 2022 Maltina Teacher of the Year award winner.

Musa Saidu of Borno State came second, while Ifeoma Stella of Enugu State placed third.

Ayiwulu won the coveted prize of N6. 5 million in the process.

No fewer than 1027 entries were received, out of which 823 were valid.

Ayiwulu, while speaking on his emergence as the winner, profusely thanked NB Plc for the award.

He noted that it would spur him to do more as such efforts were being rewarded.

The others who made the top 10 were Luga Cyprian Toryila (Benue State), Blessing Lydia Titiloye (Lagos State), Garba Abraham (Niger State), Adewale Kayode Abayomi (Ogun State), Olanrewaju Olubunmi Olayemi (Oyo State), Zainab Gambo(Yobe State) and Kabir Musa (Zamfara State).

The finalists were chosen following a rigorous evaluation and grading of a pool of 1027 entries by an esteemed panel of judges.

