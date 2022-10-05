As teachers in Nigerians join their counterparts globally to celebrate 2022 World Teachers’ Day, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Ogun Central Senatorial in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Alh Afolabi Salisu, has described them as the invaluable cornerstone for national rebirth and development.

Salisu stressed that teachers remain the purveyors of knowledge, moulders of character and the barometer for overall societal development and that they must be taken seriously.

The senatorial candidate stated these while felicitating with teachers across the country particularly those in his district, assuring them of his commitment towards whatever would continue to improve their welfare.

He gave the assurance through a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday to celebrate the teachers for their contribution to national development.

According to the statement: “The Nation owes a debt of gratitude to teachers for the heroic roles they have always played in all spheres of our national life. They are permanently on duty for the welfare, wellness, and wellbeing of the nation. No nation can hope to develop beyond the level of its teachers, especially in the knowledge era. Therefore, all stakeholders should reciprocate their sacrifice and toils by ensuring not only commensurate material compensation for their efforts, but also accord them the dignity and honour that they deserve”.

As an individual, he recalls with nostalgia and deep appreciation the roles of his teachers in shaping his life, emphasising that he owes his achievements to the benevolence of Almighty God, the disciplined and caring parenting, and the efforts of the generation of teachers he passed through their tutelage.

He further stated that his active participation in all the Alumni associations of his Alma Maters has been largely inspired by the need to work with others to recognise, appreciate, and honour his teachers. And this he has achieved through a number of interventions.

“Alhaji Salisu, who is the immediate past Chief of Staff to the Governor of Ogun State, is also proud to be associated with the many achievements of Prince Dapo Abiodun Administration in enhancing the welfare of the teachers in the State.

“When I am elected as a Senator, by the grace of God, I will use my position to further my commitment to the improvement of the welfare of the teachers in the country and restore the glorious days when teachers occupied a prime position in the society”, he pledged.

He enjoined the teachers that whilst much still needs to be done for the teaching profession and teachers, they need to continue to demonstrate commitment to nation-building by ensuring that the right people with competence, character and commitment to the public good are put in positions at various levels of government through the forthcoming elections.

The Nigeria of our dreams cannot be achieved without the teachers and their moderating roles, the statement concluded.

