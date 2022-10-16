Fast rising artiste, Temilade Ajibaiye also known as Tbonny, is set to release her new single ‘Ta Lo Ngbo’ featuring Akinbor Jnr on October 20, 2022.

The new Afro pop sensation who is signed to US-based record label, E-on Entertainment is a singer and songwriter with remarkable singing talent. The Nigerian-born, American-based artiste has been nicknamed “The queen of Afro pop”.

Tbonny started displaying her dancing and singing skills, which she got from her mother, at the tender age of six.

Her tentacles cuts accross various genres. With her soon-to-be released 13-track album, Tbonny took her music to a different level by infusing deep Yoruba adages and folklore into her songs. Her sound portrays her distinct vocals and wonderful lyrical composition.

