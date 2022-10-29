.

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

More reactions, especially among the people of TY Danjuma’s home state, have continued to trail the renewed call of General Danjuma (rtd) for self-defence.

Some residents of Jalingo, Taraba state capital, who also spoke to Saturday Vanguard, expressed divergent views on the counsel given by the elder statesman.

Jethro Yiarga who spoke said “the call by General TY Danjuama for communities to defend themselves against bandits is right owing to the fact that security agencies in the country have completely failed in their responsibility of protecting the lives and property of the people.

“The reckless, merciless and unabated killings going on in the country either as a result of Bokoharam, kidnapping and banditry you can name them, all are because our entire security system has been compromised.

“There have been several instances where Nigeria security agencies received bribe and withdrew for the bandits to kill and maim the people especially in Benue State.

“So if the government can not protect the people, what else? The people must have to defend themselves to live. Or do you think people should fold their hands and helplessly watch how their children, relatives, young ones and friends or brothers are being killed by the bandit? No No people must defend themselves and live.

“On weather the advice for people to source arms just like the bandits do, permit me to state here loud and clear that it is absolutely right. This is because one must live before he observes all the so called rules that are governing the use of arm.

“If there are no people who will respect the law, if all are killed then who obeys the law? Nobody. So General TY was right by giving the advise. The government should lift the ban on the use of arms and allow people to defend themselves.

“There is no gain saying that Nigeria Security Agencies can no longer secure lives in the country. People must rise up and fight the bandits. Once they see that everyone has what they also have, the reckless killings around the country will die a natural death.”

On his part, Wole Ayodele, who also spoke said “ The call by Gen. Danjuma to Nigerians to defend themselves against bandits is actually the right way to go. Unfortunately, it would be difficult for the citizens to do so without access to arms and ammunition.

“But considering the difficulty in acquiring arms, it is advisable to pressurize the government at the federal and state levels to rise up to their responsibility to defend and protect lives and properties. By so doing, the country would be spared the backlash of citizens acquiring arms which will lead to increase in the rate of crime and criminality.

“The truth is that only few citizens have the financial resources to acquire arms the way the bandits do. An AK47 is said to cost hundreds of thousands of naira.

“Bandits raise money through ransom payment and robbery. Except the privileged people decide to buy and distribute to the people, it would be difficult for the citizens to acquire arms for themselves.”

Mansur Jirgi, on his part said “ I’m totally against seeing civilians carrying arms because after clearing the Bandits what do you think will be the next ? We may end up facing something worse than banditry.

Yahuza Magaji, on his part, said, “ It is not the right way to go. The General is being miscellaneous with his words and response when it comes to security issues in the country especially Taraba State.

“I notice that it is when he is addressing people in Taraba State that he makes such statements. He does not say such in any forum he appears in other parts of the country.

“Why is he trying to instigate people of Taraba to take the laws into their hands? Most of the crisis we have in Taraba are more of communal and religious intolerance.”

Another respondent, Gabriel Yough, said “ It is obviously not the right way to go as a country in my opinion. The sad thing however is that Gen Danjuma’s earlier call was supposed to be a wake up call to the government to protect its citizens but it was unfortunately taken for granted.

“His second call may not be right but you cannot blame someone who must have advised those in authority privately in vain?

“My concern is that if all Nigerians bear arms with the level of lawlessness at the moment, we will end up destroying everything and killing everyone.

“The general is still reminding us that we are heading to anarchy with the level of insecurity in all parts of the country without visible evidence of serious efforts from those in authority.

“Remember, Danjuma noted in his second call that evidence were available now, citing massive kidnappings, killings and sacking of communities across the country by armed bandits.”

Victor Gai who also bared his mind on the issue opined that “It is right because there is a constitutional guarantee for a citizen to defend himself in the face of an aggression.

“It is of course the way to go since the State has not been able to defend its citizens. The country can now be said to be in a Hobsean State of nature where life is short, nasty and brutish. Therefore, if anyone has the means, he has to defend himself.

“Yes, The constitution forbids the carrying of the automatic rifles or AK-47 but what we have seen is the proliferation of this model of weapons by non-state actors. They freely carry these sophisticated weapons and use them against innocent citizens and even the military without being stopped.

“Therefore what justification is there to deny the citizens the right to carry these kind of weapons to defend themselves? Not sourcing for such kinds of arms could make citizens vulnerable to these marauders and might lead to the total annihilation of the targeted group.”

