By Ozioruva Aliu

33-year-old Sunday Saleh has appealed to well-meaning Nigerians and organizations for financial support to enable him to pay his wife’s medical bills after staying about two months at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) after delivery.

Saleh, a gardener working in a private house in Benin City, said he had spent over N500, 000 since his wife, Mary, gave birth on August 8, through a Caesarean operation.

The husband, who hails from Taraba State, narrated: “When she delivered a baby boy on August 9, through operation, her BP shot up and she was rushed to the Intensive Care Unit because she was having breathing difficulty and, since then, she has been in coma and on oxygen.

“I have spent all the money I have. I have been selling my property to make sure that my wife comes out of coma and I also take care of the baby’s feeding.

“I have spent over N500, 000 so far including the baby delivery and feeding. “The money I am still owing now is over N600, 000 and my wife is still on oxygen at the ICU and I am also taking care of the little baby.

“I have a baby boy now. It is now difficult for me to take care of the two and their mother who is battling for her life now.

“I am calling on the government, well-meaning Nigerians and corporate organisations to help me because I don’t have money now, I am exhausted financially. The hospital has really been very helpful.

“Some good Nigerians today ((Monday) donated some money to me to buy baby food for the new baby and some drugs for my wife so that her treatment can continue”.

Meanwhile, a staff member of the hospital, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Saleh had been battling to save his wife’s life while also taking care of the baby since August at the ICU.

