Alhaji Garba Tozai, a Special Assistant to Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, and Garba Araga, the Vice Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Isa Local Government Area have joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The defectors joined the APC alongside scores of their supporters, according to a statement issued in Sokoto on Saturday by Bashar Abubakar, the Special Adviser, New Media to Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC- Sokoto North).

Abubakar quoted the former PDP Vice Chairman, who spoke on behalf of the other defectors as saying that their decision was in consideration of the reputation of the APC stakeholders in the state.

“We are confident that with the current development in our zone, the PDP has become history.

“Today, in APC, we have our leader retired Col. Garba Moyi, who was a former Commissioner in the present PDP-led administration.

“Moreover, with Alhaji Ibrahim Lamido as APC Senatorial candidate of our zone, there ids no doubt that our tears will be wiped,” he said

Araga further commended Wamakko, the APC leader in the state, and pledged that they will collectively work together towards ensuring the victory of the party in the 2023 elections.

In a related development, the party had received a score of PDP defectors at Gadanbe town of Katami Southward of Silame LGA.

Receiving the new members, APC Caretaker in the area, Alhaji Dalhatu Dantama, and a chieftain, Alhaji Abubakar Rana, assured them of equal treatment with other members of the party