Co-chair Interfaith Peace and Dialogue Forum, Bishop Sunday Onuoha, has said that negotiations to release the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu; and politically resolve every issue surrounding his continued incarceration, were still on.

The cleric who disclosed this at an interactive forum with the Correspondents Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Abia State chapter in Umuahia, expressed optimism that the impasse would soon be resolved.

Bishop Onuoha who has been at the vanguard of efforts to free the pro-Biafra movement Leader noted that Kanu’s continued detention was the main cause of the rising tension and insecurity in the South East.

He insisted that a political solution remains the only panacea to the Federal Government’s matter with Kanu, and urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the clamour for a peaceful resolution of the matter.

Bishop Onuoha who is the Abia State governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, decried the level of development in the state which he blamed on bad leadership.

The cleric blamed the gross underdevelopment of Abia on the failure of the operators of the state economy to “disengage from analog to digitization.”

According to him, the modern economy cannot be grown in an analog style.

His words: “Modern economy must be digital so that whatever you are producing, people can buy it without physically travelling to your shop.

“Unless we open our eyes to get into other ways of doing business, we will be wasting our energy here.”

Bishop Onuoha promised to boost the economy through the digitization of small-scale enterprises if voted into power.

He equally promised to rebuild the failing health sector to provide a quality but affordable healthcare delivery system for the people.

The governorship hopeful expressed concern that successive administrations in the state had not seen the need to revive the Nsulu Games Village to develop the sports and tourism potentials of the state.

He promised to reopen the facility within the first 24 hours of his administration because of its potential to create over 10,000 jobs for sports, entertainment, and tourism.

The cleric who said he was the best candidate for the governorship solicited the support of Abians to actualize his ambition.

He said that he had not been put on trial by any anti-graft agency for any corruption charges in all his public or private life while warning Abians against electing people with excess baggage.

