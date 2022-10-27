Tacha and Abike Dabiri

By Ada Osadebe

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha, has slammed the CEO of Nigerian in Diaspora Commissional, Abike Dabiri-Erewa over her statement on crime rate in Dubai.

Recall that the Arab nation reportedly banned nationals of some 20 African countries, including Nigeria from entering its capital city.

Abike, on her Twitter handle on Wednesday, had reacted to the impact of Nigerians on the United Arab Emirates economy noting that Nigerians commit the highest crime in Dubai.

She wrote, “Unfortunately, the sad reality is that our crime rate over there is one of the highest.”

Replying to the statement, Tacha, on her Twitter handle, asked Abike to put a stat to her claim, calling her ‘shameless’ for making the remark.

”Can you put a stats to these claims?? Very shameless somebody,” she tweeted.

