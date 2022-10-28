By Elizabeth Osayande

The Lagos chairperson, society of women in taxation, SWIT, Dr. Cecilia Odibo, has appealed to the federal and state governments, to include taxation as a subject in the school curriculum.

Dr. Odibo who spoke on Thursday, as the host of 2022 Lagos state senior school public speaking on taxation, and organised by SWIT Lagos chapter, explained that Nigeria must look at the non-oil sector, especially taxation, to drive the economy.

Explaining the reasons for the event tagged:” The prospect of taxation as a career choice in Nigeria, that saw nine schools present, out of 16 invited, Dr. Odibo reiterated that: ” The word ‘ tax ‘ is usually a difficult but to sell, permit me to take the risk of putting the cart before the horse to say to this great gathering that ” Everyone may desire a good government but not Everyone is prepared to pay for it;

“The aim of this public speaking competition is to establish the significance and necessity of taxation to Societal Development as well as a Veritable Choice of Career/ Profession for the younger generation to embrace.

“With technology electric cars are likely to replace petrol engine cars hence revenue generation through the petroleum sector can no longer sustain our economy. The federal government of Nigeria, state government and local Government are now looking at alternative ways for revenue generation in the non- oil sector particularly through taxes and taxation.

“Consequently, an increasing numbers of qualified tax professionals, would be needed by the Nigerian society to handle more tax related issues than everyone probably would have imagined a decade ago.

“This forum is therefore a gathering stage to provide the background and impetus necessary to stimulate the interest of our younger generation towards taking Taxation as their FIRST Choice of Study in the Future. ” SWIT lagos chairperson noted.

While Topgrade Secondary School, clinged the first position, Marywood Girls School and Igbobi College, came second and third in position. However, all the schools that participated got gifts from the host and sponsors of the event.

Meanwhile, the event had in attendance principal officers of the chartered institute of taxation of Nigeria, CITN, that included : CITN current president, chief Adesina Adedayo, represented by a council member, Mrs. Titi Fowoko; past presidents such as : Prince Rasaq Quadri; Chief Mark Dike, and the immediate president, Dame Olajumoke Simplice.

Others guests were the moderator of the event, and managing partner, BMO & Co chartered Accountants, Mrs. Bukunola Akinmoladun, and the paper presenter, Mr. Elijah Osianor, among other dignitaries, and officers and members of SWIT.

