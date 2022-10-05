.

By Jimitota Onoyume

Warri—Suspected yahoo boys, yesterday, caused gridlock on the Effurun roundabout to the PTI junction on the East-West road in Delta State as they protested against the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, for allegedly arresting some of their members.

The protest, which dragged on for hours forced passengers to alight from vehicles and commercial tricycles to cover a long distance on foot. Motorists were stranded in the traffic.

The protesters were denouncing the anti-graft agency for allegedly arresting and demanding huge sums of money as bribes for their release.

Some said some youths were being arrested by the agency over unfounded allegations, adding that it was a ploy to remove many from the street before the coming general elections next year.

Meantime, motorists and pedestrians condemned the protest, saying it cost a huge loss of man-hours on the road for many.

