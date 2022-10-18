.

…Deputy Speaker condemns attack

By Marie-Therese Nanlong, Jos

The village Head of Nyalum in the Wase local government area of Plateau State, Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi has been killed by some suspected bandits.

The victim was killed when the suspected bandits stormed the village on Monday night.

An anonymous resident said, “they came in at 8 pm and spent over an hour operating in the village. When they left, they took four women along and three of the women are relatives.”

The State Police Public Relations Officer DSP Alfred Alabo confirmed the incident but gave no details as he said, “I got an information that there was an incident in Wase but the DPO is working and in the place where I can’t get him on phone. I can not say much when I don’t have concrete information about what happened there. When I get the DPO, I will have credible information to give you.”

But the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Wase has condemned what he termed “the gruesome murder.”

Umar Puma, the Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Speaker in a statement quotes the Deputy Speaker as saying “I’m deeply touched and devastated by the news of the killing of the village of Nyalum, Alh. Muhammadu Sanusi”

He regretted “the cruel and gruesome manner in which the traditional ruler was killed by suspected bandits,” noting that “it called for serious concern.”

While acknowledging the concerted efforts of security agencies to rid the communities of criminal elements, the Deputy Speaker stressed the need for special attention to be accorded to the area as he charged the security agencies to “go after the misguided criminal elements in communities and scale up intelligence gathering,” calling for community volunteering and participation in the process.

His words, “The security operatives must not rest on their oars in fishing out the perpetrators. I call on security agencies in the state to spare nothing in ensuring that justice prevails for the victim’s family and the people of Plateau State.”

While extending his sincere condolences to the people and government of Plateau state, he urged citizens to see these attacks on their lives and livelihood as a challenge to their rights to exist and live as free citizens.