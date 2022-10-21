.

…thanks Okowa, Ayu, others, say no victor, no vanquished

By Festus Ahon, ASABA

SPEAKER of the Delta State House of Assembly and 2023 governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, Friday, dedicated his victory at the Supreme Court to Almighty God and the people of Deltans.

Oborevwori in a statement he personally signed, quoted Psalms 126: 1-3 “When the Lord turned again the captivity of Zion, we were like them that dream. Then was our mouth filled with laughter, our tongue with singing: then said they among the heathen, The LORD hath done great things for them. The LORD hath done great things for us; whereof we are glad.”

Describing his victory as divine, he expressed gratitude to Deltans for their unflinching support and prayers and promised not to take their show of love for granted.

He maintained that the judiciary has once again manifestly proved that it is indeed the last hope of the common man and commended the panel of Justices of the Supreme Court for their rare courage and for standing by the truth.

Oborevwori who is also the Deputy National Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria, said; “I want to profusely thank the leader of the PDP and Governor of the State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa, for refusing to sacrifice me in the midst of all the pressure.

“I also thank our Governor’s wife, Dame Edith Okowa who has been on her kneels praying earnestly for this victory, the State Chairman of the Party, Chief Kingsley Esiso and all party leaders for their unwavering support since I emerged the Party flagbearer on Wednesday, 25th May, 2022.

“My sincere thanks also goes to the National Chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, members of the National Working Committee (NWC) and other great party leaders for their steadfastness and support in his nomination by the party. I also thank my colleagues for standing by me throughout the journey from the Federal High Court to the Supreme Court.

“I am grateful to all the support groups made up of women, youths and several stakeholders for believing in the course and for standing firm by the mandate. I commend all those who travelled to Abuja to witness this landmark judgement for their sacrifices inspite of the challenges occasioned by the flood on the Abuja road and the high cost of airfare.

“My appreciation also goes to my legal team for their firepower and rising to the occasion when it mattered most. At the end of it all, there is no victor and no vanquished. I enjoin all PDP faithful to put the past behind and work for the success of the party in the forthcoming general elections. Together we can do MORE and achieve MORE to Advance Delta State to a newer level.”