Oborevwori

The Chairman, Kome Support Group for Atiku/Okowa/Sheriff, Chief Oghenekome Okpobor has congratulated the Speaker, Delta State House of Assembly and gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt. Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori on his victory at the supreme court which puts an end to the legal battle between him and one of his rivals, Olorogun David Edevbie, on matters bothering on the former’s credentials.

Chief Kome who reiterated his stance that it’s all family affair and called on a quick regrouping of all members of the PDP in the state for the real battle ahead of the 2023 elections at all levels.

He said “We are glad that issues surrounding the credentials of our candidate have been finally laid to rest by the highest court in the land and our focus can now shift to the real issues ahead in our quest to win on all fronts in the 2023 general election.

“The decision of the court could have gone either way but we are happy about the outcome.

“We still maintain our earlier position that it was strictly a family affair and there is usually no winner or loser in family matters because everyone is a winner.

“My support for Sheriff transcends political exigency but is deeply rooted in my convictions that he is the right man to continue the administration of the state, post Okowa era. This is why I threw my all in support of him from the very beginning and at that time, it did not bother me whether I stood alone in his camp.

“In fact, it is on record that I was the very first person in the state to put up billboards across Isoko, Osubi and other areas of the state when others were trying to be politically correct and waiting for signs and body language of the system.

“Today, I am glad that the camp keeps swelling and people are now seeing what we saw from the very beginning. I am hopeful that now that everything is over and in true family spirit, everyone who holds a different view will join hands to deliver the PDP on all levels”.

He expressed optimism that the party will move to handle quickly close ranks across the state.