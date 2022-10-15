Etuwewe

Warri South West Legislative Arm has Passed a Supplementary budget of N100M for Constituency Projects.

Speaking yesterday the leader of the legislative Arm, Hon Emiko Etuwewe said the Year 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill passed into law will increase the Council’s capital expenditure by an additional N100M to comfortably accommodate funding for projects in the 20 wards of the Local Government Areas.

Recall that the request of the executive arm for the supplementary bill was read on the floor of the house by the Leader, Hon. Emiko Odin Etuwewe. The Deputy Leader, Hon. Governor Stanley Warenanawei, moved a motion to suspend order 33A the relevant rules for reading the bill to enable the house to approve the bill without delay, and the motion was seconded by Hon. Charles Erewa and supported by the Whole House for the easy passage of the bill conducted by the leader of the house, Hon. Emiko Odin-Etuwewe at the plenary held at the legislative Chambers of Warri South West, Ogbe-Ijoh.

The passage of the bill indicates that the honourable councilors will be carrying out their constituency projects in the various 20 wards of the local government in the coming months.