The Nigeria’s Women’s Senior Football team, Super Falcons and the best to come out of Africa, and would begin their 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup campaign against Canada.

Super Falcons have been drawn in Group B against Canada, Republic of Ireland and one of the host countries Australia.

The draws were made earlier today (Saturday) in Auckland, New Zealand, one of the host cities of the competition.

Nigeria would look at increasing their chances at the competition, having the highest records of African representative (nine times) in the competition, and never missed the world cup since the competition began.

Other African teams in the competition are South Africa in group G, Zambia in Group C, Morocco in Group H while Senegal and Cameroon still have chances if they win their playoff games.

The historic prestigious competition would kick off with New Zealand playing against Norway on July 20, 2023, while Australia, the other host country, play Republic of Ireland the next day.

The FIFA World Women Football fiesta would, in this edition, witness 32 teams all grouped into eight groups competing for honours.

The US national women’s team with the most title would be looking at winning their fifth title and their third straight when they begin their campaign against Vietnam.

In another related competition, Nigeria’s Women Junior national team, Flamingoes, are through to the semifinals of the ongoing FIFA World Women Cup in India.

Nigeria beat powerhouse US 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 1-1 in regulation time.

The Flamingoes made history, becoming the first African team to reach the semifinals and have a chance to extend their heroics when they play the winner between Tanzania and Columbia.

The semifinals match comes up in Wednesday.