By Efosa Taiwo

Super Eagles left-back, Zaidu Sanusi has committed his future to FC Porto after signing a new five-year deal with the Portuguese giants.

The deal will see the 25-year-old defender remain at the club until 2027.

Sanusi has been with the 30-time Portuguese Primeira Liga champions since joining them in the summer of 2020 from Santa Clara.

The new deal comes on the heels of Sanusi scoring in Porto’s 2-0 victory over Bayern Leverkusen in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

Speaking after his contract renewal, the Super Eagles defender revealed that he was happy to continue as a Dragon.

“I am very happy to have renewed my contract with FC Porto until 2027. It is very important for me,” Sanusi said on Porto’s website.

“I hope to score many more goals and celebrate even more victories here.”

“It was a very important goal for me, for the club, for the President and it made me very happy,” he said about his recent Champions League goal against Bayer Leverkusen. “I am even more fulfilled for having renewed today.”

The former CD Santa Clara and Mirandela defender have scored six goals and assisted once in 91 appearances for the Portuguese champions.

RELATED NEWS