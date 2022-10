British lawmaker Kemi Badenoch was on Tuesday re-appointed as trade minister and also given the role of equalities minister, according to a statement by the office of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Badenoch backed Sunak in the most recent race to replace outgoing leader, Liz Truss. She was also a contender earlier this year in a Conservative Party leadership contest to replace then Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Source: Reuters







