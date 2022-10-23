By Ozioruva Aliu





BENIN CITY – IMMEDIATE past National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, has condemned in strongest terms, the brutal attack on the President of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman by suspected assailants.

The convoy of Suleman was attacked on Friday evening on his way from Benin City to Auchi and seven people were feared dead in the attack.

Omobude in a press statement endorsed by his Media Aide Deacon Ralph Okhiria, condemned the attack and urged “the law enforcement agencies to urgently bring the perpetrators to book.

Omobude, who is the General Superintendent of the Gospel Light International Ministries – New Covenant Gospel Church, thanked God that Apostle Suleiman survived the attack and expressed his heartfelt sympathy with the families of all those that were killed in the attack.

The former PFN National President stated “that an attack against one Nigerian is an attack on all Nigerians and the Nigerian government needs to prioritize the security and safety of the lives of all Nigerians.”

He however called on all Nigerians not only to be security conscious at all times but to always give credible information to the law enforcement agencies about suspicious criminal activities in their neighbourhoods.

