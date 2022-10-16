.

. As Sampson Orji denies withdrawing from the race

By Steve Oko

A suit seeking to nullify the governorship primaries of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in Abia State comes up for hearing tomorrow ( Tuesday) October 18.

The suit was filed by one of the governorship aspirants, Hon. Sampson Orji, was stalled Friday, October 14, following the absence of the presiding Judge, Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court Umuahia; as well as the Counsels to the first and second Respondents – PDP, and its governorship candidate, Professor Uche Ikonne.

In an interview, the plaintiff, Hon. Sampson Orji ( SCUORJ), denied withdrawing from the race before the May 25 primaries of the party.

Some PDP governorship aspirants including Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, and Chima Anyaso, had hours before the primaries, announced their withdrawal from the race, citing irregularities in the conduct of the party’s three-man congress.

Orji challenged those claiming that he withdrew to produce evidence of any withdrawal letter signed by him and submitted to his party as required by the Electoral Act.

Speaking through his lawyer, Rilwan Idris, Orji faulted the three-man ad-hoc congress which he, alleged was not properly conducted.

He explained that he fully participated in the primary but was in court to challenge the non-compliance with due process in the ad-hoc congress.

Orji’s Counsel said:”He (Orji) fully participated in the primaries. What the PDP and Ikonne are alleging is the that he withdrew but that’s not correct.

” The law is clear as to the withdrawal of candidates. Section 31 of the Electoral Act says that such a candidate ought to deliver a letter in writing to his party which must be duly received.

” In this case, he never wrote such a letter; never withdrew. The withdrawal they are alleging is based on snapping pictures with those they claimed that withdrew”.

Orji’s Counsel who expressed sadness over the non-appearance of the Respondents (the PDP; and its governorship flag bearer, Professor Uche Ikonne), in court for Friday’s hearing, accused the Respondents of applying delay tactics to buy time.

He noted that every pre-election matter should be determined within 180 days according to the new Electoral Act, but expressed worry that the hearing was yet to commence a month before the expiration of the time.

” Pre & election matters are to be determined within 180 days. We filed this suit on June 7, and duly served the defendants. After three months they did not file their response.

” We came for a hearing in September and the court said the processes had to be served on the defendants again.

” The defendants came up with a motion for an extension of time. More than two adjournments have been made and this is stalling hearing.

” The court should realise that it does not have jurisdiction to extend time on pre-election matters. Today, the lawyers of the defendants are not in court. The court did not sit and no reason was given for that.

” I don’t know what they want to do but the matter has to be decided within the stipulated time. We have about one month left. But we have full confidence that we will get justice.”

The Counsel said his client was asking the court to nullify the primaries and declare him the PDP governorship candidate for Abia.

He said that democracy would not thrive in any society without internal democracy in political parties.