The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says the successful hosting of an international event in a week marked by petrifying terror alerts, is a testament that the country is safe.

The minister said this on Friday in Abuja at the closing of the 2022 UNESCO Global Media and Information Literacy Week.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the week-long event declared open by President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa was attended physically by 65 countries out of 193 UNESCO members while the others participated virtually.

Speaking at the closing session of the Week at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Mohammed said the hitch-free event was also an affirmation of the great efforts of the security forces in keeping residents of the capital city and the country at large, safe.

He said in spite the antics of terrorists who were continually plotting to destabilise the nation’s peace and security, the military was doing its best to keep the country safe for everyone.

“Thanks to the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform, our country will be progressively safe and secure, for citizens and non-citizens alike.

“To all our guests, I hope you have truly enjoyed yourselves in Abuja and that you are going away with sweet memories of the

hospitality and the friendliness of our people.

“I was at the gala night a few metres from here yesterday, and I was delighted and enthralled by the sheer joy and the impressive dance steps of our guests, as our National Troupe put up a superlative performance.

“It was a fitting climax to a great and successful MIL Week, and I wish to commend everyone who has contributed immensely to this successful Week,’’ he said.

The minister thanked those who assisted in organising the event for a job well done and wished everyone a successful journey back to their destinations.

Speaking at the event, Dr Tawfik Jelassi, Assistant Director-General Communication and Information UNESCO, thanked and congratulated Buhari, government and citizens of the country for a successful hosting of the event.

Jelassi confirmed that 65 UNESCO countries attended the event physically while others attended virtually.

He appealed to all nations of the world to put into action the Abuja Declaration on Global Financing for Media and Information

Literacy in addressing disinformation, fake news and build trust and truth. (NAN)

