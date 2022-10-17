BSU, JOSTUM urge govt to pay salaries

By Bashir Bello, Peter Duru & Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos—The University of Jos, has approved the continuation of the registration exercise for undergraduate and postgraduate students of the University for the 2020/2021 academic session ahead of full resumption of academic activities.

Similarly, Bayero University, Kano, BUK, has fixed Monday, 24th October, 2022, for resumption of academic activities.

This came as the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU, Benue State University Makurdi and Joseph Sarwuan Tarka University Makurdi JOSTUM, branches suspended their eight months old strike following directives from the national secretariat of the Union.

Both branches also appealed to the Federal Government to fulfil its part of the bargain by paying the salaries of the lectures to enable them resume classes fully without further delay.

The Deputy Registrar, of Information and Publications of the Institution, UniJos, Abdullahi Abdullahi, in a statement yesterday, urged all students who were yet to register to do so between Monday 17th and Sunday 30th of October 2022 when the University’s Online Registration Portal on www.unijos.edu.ng will be opened.

According to him, “In view of the suspension of the strike earlier embarked upon by the University-based Staff Unions, the Management of the University of Jos has approved the continuation of the Registration exercise for Undergraduate and Postgraduate Students of the University for the 2020/2021 Academic Session.

“This is preparatory to the full resumption of Academic activities for the first Semester 2020/2021 Academic Session which had been suspended due to the strike. All Students who are yet to Register are advised to do so between Monday 17th and Sunday 30th of October 2022 when the University’s Online Registration Portal on www.unijos.edu.ng will be open.

In Kano, a statement by BUK, Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs, Lamara Garba said the university management after its meeting held on Thursday, October, 13th 2022 approved the resumption date.

Garba said, “Consequently, students are to resume academic activities with effect from Monday, 24th October, 2022,” the statement however reads.

Also in Benue, Chairman, JOSTUM-ASUU Prof. Ameh Ejembi said “to activate the suspension on our campus meaning that everybody was supposed to come to work and from congress straight. I have directed everybody to go to their office except that the offices are not too healthy for us.

On his part, the chairman of BSU-ASUU, Dr. Tarnongo Kwaghfan, said “ASUU has called off the strike. What that means is that the university has resumed and lecturers will go back to work.We are expecting that the government should do the needful so that we avoid these unnecessary breaks in the educational system at the tertiary level.”