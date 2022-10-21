Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has highlighted national security, the naira, job creation among others as the top priority of his manifesto for the 2023 presidential election.

These priority areas were contained in the 80-page policy document, which was released on Thursday.

Other areas included on his priority lists of action plans are; economy, agriculture, power, oil and gas, transportation and education.

In the manifesto obtained by our correspondent on Friday, Tinubu noted that his objective is to restore a renewed hope for Nigeria based on shared prosperity, tolerance, compassion, and the unwavering commitment to treating each citizen with equal respect and due regard.

The 10 promises of the APC presidential candidate as contained in the manifesto are listed below.

1. Build a Nigeria, especially for our youth, where sufficient jobs with decent wages create a better life.

2. Manufacture, create, and invent more of the goods and services we require. Nigeria shall be known as a nation of creators, not just of consumers.

3. Export more and import less, strengthening both the naira and our way of life.

4. Continue assisting our ever-toiling farmers, through enlightened agricultural policy that promotes productivity and assures decent incomes, so that farmers can support their families and feed the nation.

5. Modernise and expand public infrastructure so that the rest of the economy can grow at an optimal rate.

6. Embolden and support our young people and women by harnessing emerging sectors such as the digital economy, entertainment and culture, tourism and others to build the Nigeria of tomorrow, today.

7. Train and give economic opportunity to the poorest and most vulnerable among us. We seek a Nigeria where no parent is compelled to send a child to bed hungry, worried whether tomorrow shall bring food.

8. Generate, transmit and distribute sufficient, affordable electricity to give our people the requisite power to enlighten their lives, their homes, and their very dreams.

9. Make basic healthcare, education, and housing accessible and affordable for all.

10. And, most importantly, establish a bold and assertive policy that will create a strong yet adaptive national security architecture and action to obliterate terror, kidnapping, banditry, and all other forms of violent extremism from the face of our nation.