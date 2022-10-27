.

By Adeola Badru

The staff of the Pace-Setter Transport Company, Oyo State, have disassociated themselves from the call from the Amalgamated Union of Public Corporations, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) for government to take over the company due to management’s incompetence and mal-administration

This was contained in a communique signed by Morakinyo Lateef (Acting Admin Manager) and Damilare Adekanmbi (Head Intracity Operation), which was issued yesterday at the end of an emergency meeting attended by staff of the company across all departments and units, held at the board room of the company, Eleyele, Ibadan.

According to the communique signed by all the attendees of the meeting, the staff resolved that AUPCTRE does not represent all staff of the company.

They resolved that one Ibrahim Mohammed, the State Secretary of AUPCTRE, the originator of the controversial letter had been playing politics of division among the company staff, with the aim of causing disharmony.

The communique further stated that: “it is true that employer and employee do have issues among themselves, which is the same as what the company and staff of Pacesetter Transport Services have, as regards improved working conditions.”

“But at no time did the staff held any meeting with Ibrahim Mohammed getting into acts that can bring the company and staff into disrepute.”

“That the action of the union representative who has dabbled into partisan politics doesn’t promote the interest nor welfare of members of staff.”

The staff, during the meeting further resolved that the company should stop deducting union dues from their salaries until the union is reformed, “especially the attitude of the company’s representative in the union.”

In addition, the company drivers as represented by the Chief driver, Leye Ayanwale, reiterated that the drivers were not members of any union for that matters and could not have been represented by AUPCTRE.

The staff, however, called on the company’s board and management to look into the issue of implementation of minimum wage as promised by them.

