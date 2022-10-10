Credit: BBC

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Cristiano Ronaldo Dos Santos Aviero reached another historic landmark in his extraordinary career by scoring his 700th club goal to seal Manchester United’s comeback win over Everton.

The 37-year-old Portuguese forward becomes the first and only player in this present generation to score seven times a hundred goals in football history.

Having started his career in 2002, 700 goals means Ronaldo has averaged 35 goals a season.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s 700th club goal comes 20 years and two days after his first goal for Sporting Lisbon.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his first professional goal on October 7, 2002, at the age of 17 years, 8 months, and 3 days. He scored a brace in Sporting Lisbon’s 3-0 win against Moreirense. This was his first goal in senior-level football.

He scored his 144th goal for Manchester United in his two spells at the club, He scored a record 450 goals for Real Madrid, 101 for Juventus, and five(5) for Sporting Lisbon.

Ronaldo started the match against Everton from the bench but came on for injured Anthony Martial in the 29th minute, slotted home following Casemiro through ball to score the match-winner 15 minutes later(44th minute) sealing a 2-1 win for United as he achieved a record-breaking milestone.

Record-Breaker Ronaldo

In 2021, Ronaldo made international football history as his brace for Portugal against Republic of Ireland moved him onto 111 national team goals, overtaking Ali Daei, who scored 109 times for Iran between 1993 and 2006.

The historic feat earned him a special award at the FIFA The Best Awards ceremony to commemorate the record-breaking feat and Ronaldo later added six goals to take his international tally with Portugal to 117 goals.

At club level, he is the all-time top scorer in the UEFA Champions League with 140 goals – 13 more than long-time football rival Lionel Messi.

His 700th club goal extends his tally over Messi with the Argentina forward scoring 691 goals for Fc Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain.

Ronaldo is also the highest goalscorer in international competitions as his record 117 goals for the Portuguese national team added to 700 club goals making him the official top goalscorer in football history with a record tally of 817 career goals.

According to FIFA records, only Austrian-Czech forward Josef Bican has scored more club goals than Ronaldo’s 700. Bican lost his all-time career goals record to Ronaldo earlier this year, as goals for Portugal pushed him up beyond 800 when club and international goals are combined.

Ronaldo’s 700 Club Goals Distribution- Stats Breakdown

League Competitions: 103 Premier League goals, Serie A (81), Primeira Liga (3), Spain’s La Liga – 311 in just nine seasons.

UEFA Champions League (140 record goals) – Leading goalscorer

Europa League(1)- Man.United vs Sheriff Tiraspol on September 15th 2022 (699th)

Champions League Qualifying(1)- Man.United vs Debreccen in August 2002

Domestic Competitions(51 goals)

Copa del Rey (22), FA Cup (13), Spanish Super Cup, EFL Cup, Coppa Italia (four in each), Taca de Portugal and Supercoppa Italia (both two).

Club World Cup (seven) and the UEFA Super Cup (two).

All of that adds up to 945 senior club appearances and 700 goals.

Ronaldo is also five-time Ballon d’Or winner- An Incredible feat.

66% of Ronaldo’s career goals (460) have come off his right foot as he’s a natural right-footer. Ironically, his 700th goal against Everton came off his left foot. The forward burst into the area before finishing with his left foot.

113 goals which make up 17% have been headers.

125 goals have come off his left foot while the remaining two goals have come off other means.

The vast majority of 473 goals have also come from inside the box and 46 goals from the free-kick spot.

Since his professional debut in the 2002-03 season with Sporting CP, Ronaldo has scored 55 free-kicks for both club and country. His most prolific season came in 2009-10 when he scored six times from free-kicks for Real Madrid.

He scored 32 free-kicks for Real Madrid, 13 for Juventus, 1 for Juventus and 9 for Portugal.

In 31 games for Sporting Lisbon(2022-2003), He scored 5 goals- 3 with his right foot, and 1 with his left foot.

In 340 games for Manchester United in two spells (2003-2009, 2021-Present), He has scored 144 goals- 97 with his right foot, 22 with his left foot, 24 with his head and 1 from other means.

In 438 games for Real Madrid(2009-2018), He scored a club record 450 goals – 81 with his left foot, 70 with his head and 1 from other means.

In 101 games for Juventus(2018-2021), He scored 101 goals – 62 with his right foot, 21 with his left foot, and 18 with his head.

With his rival, Lionel Messi on 691 goals, Cristiano Ronaldo would undoubtedly seek to add to his 700 club record tally as the hunger and fire for more goals keeps burning in the legendary football player.

