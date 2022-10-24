Philanthropist abound all over the world. Sometimes, persons blessed by almighty God will decide to touch the lives of the less privileged in order to give back to the society that made them what they are and whom they are.

For much of human history, the idea of ownership and property was non-existent. Most resources were shared in the community. Philanthropy arose with the advent of capitalism. Humans struggled for wealth. Some succeeded. Some failed. The world became divided between the haves and the have not. Those who have more than enough sometimes try to share their excess with those who do not have enough.

Stanley Chukwudi Obodoagwu, is a Nigerian passionate about impacting the society though acts of immense humanity. He is an example of the ‘Haves’ of the society, those who not just that they have more than enough but they are passionate about sharing their wealth with others, those imbued with a burning desire to touch the poor and less privileged. He is an international businessman who has over the years invested so much in human capital development and philanthropy, through which he has impacted several lives and communities.

The man popularly called Ezeudo Gburugburu has over the years pursued a lot of philanthropist endeavours, targeted at lifting the less privileged out of poverty and making the world a better place for all. He has committed substantial funds to various humanitarian causes and charitable organizations. His considerable investment in human capital has led to the mentoring and grooming of hundreds of youths to be self-sufficient and the creation of opportunities to those in need of a viable platform to thrive in life.

Through AkwaAmaka Media Group which he owns, he has seen to the promotion of several local musical talents. AkwaAmaka Music, a member of AkwaAmaka Group, has provided a platform for a lot of budding artistes to storm the Nigerian musical stage. The latest artiste on the label, Spenta, has been in the news in the past few weeks with his hit single, Hakuna Matata.

High Chief Obodoagwu’s movie outlets, AkwaAmaka Movies and AANolly have been in the forefront of promoting local movies, actors, actresses and others involved in movie production. He is building a film village in his local community of Akwa in Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State. When completed, the over $20m project will be one of the biggest film villages in Africa.

His humanity is as unprecedented as it is remarkable. This generous soul single-handedly interlocked and put streetlights at the whole stretch of road where he lives in Asaba and also provides free water for the residents of the area. A man of the people, Ezeudo Gburugburu’s imprint can be seen everywhere – from building of a lawn tennis court at the Ihiala Divisional Police Headquarters to several donations to indigent persons and humanitarian causes.

Through Light Givers Humanitarian Foundation, a charity organisation founded in 2019, which he wholly finances, the Ihiala, Anambra State-born business mogul has sponsored a private execution of community projects, offered free scholarships to many indigent persons from primary to tertiary level education, provided shelter for many homeless families and sponsored free health care projects. The foundation strives to promote love, save lives, improve global health, groom and mentor youths, and collaborate with other civil society and human rights organizations to alleviate poverty, health challenges, support education, improve living conditions of individuals and promote community development. The foundation with some partners has pledged to embrace and enhance humanity in diverse ways by consistent donations to philanthropy.

High Chief Obodoagwu holds the traditional titles of Otigbu Inyinye na Akwa Ezikenyi, Ichie Okpata Ozuo Ora na Ihiala amongst other traditional titles.

