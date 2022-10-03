By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – AS global business community continues to evolve and create more opportunities across borders, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Stanel Group, Dr Stanley Uzochukwu, is set to deliver a well anticipated game changer speech to world Chief Executive Officers at a prestigious and high level World CEO Summit in United States of America, USA, on October 5,2022.

Uzochukwu’s speech is on the heels of the largest Christian University in the world extending invitation to him and other world business leaders from across different continents to speak on relationship between African CEOs and US CEOs.

The event holds on Wednesday October 5 and Thursday 6 of October 2022, and would be moderated by Dr Ishmael Dodoo.

It would be recalled that at the same event the former President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and his former Vice President Mike Pence, as well world renowned Neurosurgeon, Ben Carson, and other world leaders had addressed over 500 global business leaders at Liberty University (School of Business), USA in the previous edition of world CEO Summit.

According to a statement by the University authorities, the conversation which will be centered on ‘Investment Opportunity in Africa’.

The statement reads in part, “Will be a real time for CEOs from both continents to meet each other and discuss their real time needs and use each other’s network to make deals happen.”

Meanwhile, the Stanel Group boss, in his acceptance remarks ahead of the 2022 World CEO Summit in United States of America, USA, said, “I truly count it a privilege to share the same stage with Global icons like Former US President, Donald Trump, Former US Vice President, Mike Pence, world renown neurosurgeon, Ben Carson, who have previously spoken here, to mention but a few.”

Dr. Uzochukwu will be speaking along side with U.S. Attorney General, Matt Whitaker; His Excellency, Former President of Ghana, John D Mahama; CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr Cosmas Maduka; President of Liberty University, Jerry Prevo; Former Congressman and Dean School of Business, Liberty University, Dr Dave Brat, and among others.

