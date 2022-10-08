.

By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

The appointment of the PresidentNigerian Youth Congress, NYC, Blessing Akinlosotu, into the National Climate Change Council has been applauded by some youth and student stakeholders.

The stakeholders from all the states of the federation hosted Akinlosotu in Abuja recently in dinner following his appointment.

According to them, Akinlosotu had been a very dogged hardworking Nigerian Youth with the flair to serve the nation with innovative leadership skills.

They pointed out that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government has shown the capacity and a sense of youth inclusivity and as such, must be appreciated.

National Commandant of the Peace Corps of Nigeria, Prof. Dickson Akoh, while speaking, expressed optimism in the ability of Akinlosotu.

He assured the youths that Buhari has chosen wisely. The Senior Special Assistance to the President on Youth and Student Affairs, represented by his Technical Assistant, Dr Aminu Isyaku expressed joy in sundry levels pointing out that President Buhari has done the youths well by seeing them as worthy of a credible representation.

Isyaku said, “Akinlosotu is a very visionary, focused and hard-working Youth Leader that deserved the nomination. This kind of appointment has not happened for Nigerian Youth in a very long while, hence, President Buhari deserves commendation, while Akinlosotu deserved total support from the Youth.”

Akinlosotu while addressing the press said, Buhari is indeed the father to the youths as he went on to advocate for more appointments, especially for past Leaders, who had spent the most useful part of their lives serving and working for Youth Development in Nigeria.

