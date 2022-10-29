Stock image

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – CIVIL society groups and critical stakeholders in the Niger Delta yesterday called on the federal government to urgently put an end to gas flaring and its dangerous health hazards posed to the people of the Niger Delta region.

They re-echoed the call at a one-day Electoral Dialogue on Gas Flare Penalties, Greenhouse Emissions, and Nigeria’s National Determined Contribution Commitment in Benin City, Edo state.

In his remarks, the Executive Director, of Environmental Rights Action/Friends of the Earth Nigeria, Barr. China Williams said it is time to end what he described as “resource curse syndrome” adding that “The first ever case filed in any Nigeria Court to demand an end to gas flaring was at the Federal High Court here in Benin City in the case of Jonah Gbemre V. Shell with favourable judgment ordering an end to the practice made by the court in November 14th, 2005 exactly 10 years, 4 days after the state of the murder of late Ken Saro-Wiwa.

“That judgment, though still on Appeal, has formed the bedrock for the campaign to end gas flaring in Nigeria and has led to lots of policy and legislative works towards ending out rightly gas flaring or making it a national income earner for Nigeria.

He also commended the position of the Oba of Benin to the agitation to end the flaring of gas. “We, therefore, urge our participants to review the issues of gas flaring, her negative environmental footprints, health impact consequences, and economic losses as well as any advantaged or potential opportunities in the appropriate harnessing of the flared gas”.

